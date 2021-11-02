Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

