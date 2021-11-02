Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Hormel Foods worth $59,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

