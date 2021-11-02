Horizon Global (HZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of HZN traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.46. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizon Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Horizon Global worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

