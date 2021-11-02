Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Horizen has a market cap of $1.01 billion and $83.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $86.24 or 0.00136167 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.00272406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00103787 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002651 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,694,725 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

