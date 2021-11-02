Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.39 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.850 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 2,675,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,014. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

