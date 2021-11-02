Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion.Hologic also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS.

HOLX traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.96. 76,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.56.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

