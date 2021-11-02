Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.93 billion.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.850 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

HOLX stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

