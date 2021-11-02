Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HOLX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,817. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

