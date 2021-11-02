Holcim’s (HCMLY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Holcim from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

