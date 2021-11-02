Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given Under review Rating at Shore Capital

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,001 ($13.08) to GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,102.33 ($14.40).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 841.20 ($10.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -164.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 887.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 857.22. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

