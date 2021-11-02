High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 309,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $369,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $69,000.

HITI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HITI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.90. 5,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

