Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett outpaced the industry year to date. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Pent-up demand, government stimulus, enhanced assortment of highly coveted merchandise and improved omni-channel capabilities remained upsides. Increased focus on stores and online as well as strong vendor relationships contributed to growth in Hibbett and City Gear brands. Although year over year results remain drab, it witnessed sturdy sales growth on a two-year basis. Management raised its GAAP view for fiscal 2022. However, higher SG&A expense due to higher store costs, investments to attract customers and improve back-office processes remain concerning. It expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in second-half fiscal 2022. Higher freight expense and supply chain disruptions remain headwinds.”

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $80.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

