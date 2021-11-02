Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.85.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.73.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the period.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.