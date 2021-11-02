Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post sales of $57.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.20 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $63.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $239.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $241.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.70 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $898.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

