Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.30. 265,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $740.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,888,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 642,200 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 482,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 445,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

