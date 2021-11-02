Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.27-$4.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

HSIC traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,968. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

