Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.270-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Henry Schein also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.27-$4.35 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.50.
HSIC traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,968. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
