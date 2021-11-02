HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Up 0.6%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLLGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.5645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.