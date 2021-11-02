Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Up 48.5% in October

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HLXA opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Helix Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Helix Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 792,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 25.7% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helix Acquisition by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 693,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Acquisition by 42.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.