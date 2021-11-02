Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $224.49 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

