Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEINY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75. Heineken has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $61.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.