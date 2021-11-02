Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen Sells 5,232 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSII opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 36,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 74.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.