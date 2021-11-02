Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of HSII opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $941.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,698 shares of company stock valued at $952,412. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

