Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,028 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Capital by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Capital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

