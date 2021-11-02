Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCAT traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. 588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,076 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,587. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

