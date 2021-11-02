Head to Head Review: Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) versus Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Genworth Financial and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Jackson Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Jackson Financial has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than Genworth Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genworth Financial and Jackson Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $8.66 billion 0.26 $178.00 million N/A N/A Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 12.77% 4.38% 0.65% Jackson Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Jackson Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and selectively provides bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products as well as service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes the results of non-strategic products which are no longer actively sold but continue to service its existing blocks of business. Its non-strategic products primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance and other accident and health insurance products. The company was fo

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.