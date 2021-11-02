Head-To-Head Review: Biophytis (BPTS) & Its Rivals

Biophytis (NASDAQ: BPTS) is one of 891 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Biophytis to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Biophytis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biophytis N/A N/A N/A Biophytis Competitors -3,792.84% -115.79% -26.37%

This table compares Biophytis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biophytis N/A -$19.48 million -1.88 Biophytis Competitors $1.70 billion $122.46 million -1.65

Biophytis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biophytis. Biophytis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biophytis and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biophytis Competitors 5147 18918 40980 787 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.77%. Given Biophytis’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biophytis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Biophytis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biophytis competitors beat Biophytis on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry ager elated macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Paris, France.

