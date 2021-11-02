Head to Head Contrast: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -41.36% 4.22% 2.24% DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DHI Group and DiDi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.74 -$30.01 million $0.16 29.63 DiDi Global $21.63 billion 1.89 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A

DHI Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiDi Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DHI Group and DiDi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiDi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. DiDi Global has a consensus target price of 25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.51%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than DHI Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DHI Group beats DiDi Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

