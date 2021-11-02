Head to Head Analysis: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) versus Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.72 $3.60 million $0.84 19.95 Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.15 -$80.53 million N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 18.94% 5.74% 0.69% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

