HC Wainwright Increases Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $65.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.48. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $55.66.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

