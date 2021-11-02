HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxurion in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Oxurion alerts:

OTCMKTS:TBGNF opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. Oxurion has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Oxurion NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of vitreo retinal diseases. It operates under JETREA brand name. The company was founded by Desire Collen in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxurion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.