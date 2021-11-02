Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hayward in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.83.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HAYW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

HAYW opened at $23.24 on Monday. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. Hayward’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hayward by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $391,274.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,001 shares of company stock worth $11,809,344 over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

