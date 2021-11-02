Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WS Management Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 204.0% during the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 335,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

