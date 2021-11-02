Harvest Finance (FARM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.47 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $100.68 million and $17.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $158.82 or 0.00250436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00023510 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001027 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 665,672 coins and its circulating supply is 633,954 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

