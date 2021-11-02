Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.06-0.09 EPS.

HSC stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -511.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

