Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $499-$509 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.97 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.320 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 150,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,315. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,064.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harmonic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Harmonic worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

