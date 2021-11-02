Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.96.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $949.85 million, a PE ratio of -932.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

