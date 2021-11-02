Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HOG. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $39.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

