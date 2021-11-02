HAPI (HAPI) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for $89.24 or 0.00141257 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and $3.83 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HAPI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00051243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.51 or 0.00220811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00093654 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 481,929 coins and its circulating supply is 461,028 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HAPI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HAPI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.