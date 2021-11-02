Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLAG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.50 ($106.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €147.13 ($173.09).

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €198.70 ($233.76) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €195.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €182.32. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €52.00 ($61.18) and a 1 year high of €235.60 ($277.18).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

