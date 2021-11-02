Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €171.61 ($201.89).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €158.55 ($186.53) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €155.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

