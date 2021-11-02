GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GXO opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $92.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

