GXChain Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $51.03 million and $7.34 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,702,564 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

