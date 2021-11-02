Grocery Outlet (GO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 2,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of -0.22. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grocery Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Grocery Outlet worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

