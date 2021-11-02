Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

