Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Grid Dynamics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GDYN opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,427,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,934,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 212.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

