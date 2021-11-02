Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.49% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

