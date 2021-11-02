Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 134.02% and a net margin of 50.02%.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.74. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.