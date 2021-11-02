Great Panther Mining (GPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$64.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.63 million.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of GPR stock remained flat at $C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 29,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,520. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.