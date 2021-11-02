Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.13

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

