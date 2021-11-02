Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.66 million and $1.08 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00221934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

